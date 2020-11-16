SQSPCA Rescues 10 Cats From Staten Island Site

HARTWICK SEMINARY – In response to a plea for emergency assistance from downstate shelters, the Susquehanna SPCA will welcome 10 cats on Tuesday to its shelter here.

Heating issues at the Animal Care Centers of NYC’s Staten Island location made it unsafe to house animals there, prompting the transfer.

“While our Staten Island shelter only holds a small number of animals, the sudden relocation of cats and large dogs caused a strain on our populations in the Brooklyn and Manhattan care centers,” said Colleen Doucette, ACC senior manager. “Thankfully, with the help of partners like the SQSPCA, we have reduced our populations.”

All of the incoming cats, 2-10 years old, have been spayed and neutered and will be available for adoption almost immediately upon arrival at the shelter here.

“We are in a position to help because all of these cats are already altered,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

To view available animals, visit www.sqspca.org. To schedule an appointment to adopt, call (607) 547-8111