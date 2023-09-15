Diamond is just one of the dogs currently available for adoption through the SQSPCA. (Photo provided)

SQSPCA Waives Adoption Fees in Honor of Fundraising Challenge

Staffworks Save a Life Campaign To Match First $10,000 Dollar-for-Dollar

COOPERSTOWN—In celebration of the Staffworks Fund Save a Life fundraising challenge, powered by the Mohawk Valley Gives campaign, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is waiving all adoption fees from now until the end of the campaign.

The SQSPCA is participating in this region-wide online fundraising platform from September 13 through September 30. This initiative takes the place of the traditional end-of-year Save a Life Campaign supported by donors through the Staffworks Fund in years past.

Online donations and gifts made to the organization by check that are received by September 30 will increase the SQSPCA’s chances of earning as much as $30,000.00 in bonuses from the Staffworks Fund. The first $10,000.00 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, earning the shelter an additional $10,000.00. With 250 unique online donors, the SQSPCA can also earn a $5,000.00 bonus.

“This campaign comes at a time when our donors can make an incredible impact. With waived adoption fees helping us clear the shelter to make space for other animals in need, additional expenses are incurred. Contributions from this campaign will go directly to providing medical and day-to-day care for these animals, many of whom come to us with sickness and injury,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“As the cold weather approaches, our staff members are working hard to clear the shelter so we can make space for unhealthy animals who will not make it when the cold weather hits,” Haynes continued.

This past July, the SQSPCA added a full-time veterinarian to their team. This addition has allowed the shelter to prioritize the intake of animals who need medical attention.

Haynes added, “While we are incredibly proud to offer programs and services for animals in most need, it does come at a cost—a cost our supporters, time and time again, have proven they will help us meet so we can continue to fulfill our mission.”

To leverage giving and support the SQSPCA in its efforts during this campaign, visit sqspca.org.

The SQSPCA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling 607-547-8111, but walk-ins are always welcome. Available animals can be viewed online at www.sqspca.org/available-animals/.