SSA: ‘Records Are Highly Accurate’

BALTIMORE—Social Security announced on Monday, March 17 that more than three million deaths are reported to the Social Security Administration each year and explained that the agency’s records are highly accurate. Of these millions of death reports received each year, less than one-third of 1 percent are erroneously reported deaths that need to be corrected, officials said.

According to a press release, deaths are reported to Social Security primarily from the states, but also from other sources, including family members, funeral homes, federal agencies and financial institutions. In a 2008 audit report, the inspector general noted that “SSA receives most death reports from funeral homes or friends/relatives of the deceased. SSA considers such first party death reports to be verified and immediately posts them to the Death Master File.”

Instances when a person is erroneously reported as deceased to Social Security can be devastating to the individual, spouse, and dependent children, officials said. “Benefits are stopped in the short term, which can cause financial hardship until fixed and benefits restored, and the process to prove an erroneous death will always seem too long and challenging,” the press release reads.

SSA officials urge that if a person suspects that they have been incorrectly listed as deceased on their Social Security record, they should contact their local Social Security office as soon as possible. They can locate their nearest Social Security office at www.ssa.gov/agency/contact/. They should be prepared to bring at least one piece of current (not expired) original form of identification.

Social Security takes immediate action to correct its records and the agency can provide a letter that the error has been corrected that can be shared with other organizations, agencies, and employers, officials said.

For additional information, visit What to do when someone dies | SSA.