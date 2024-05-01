St. James’ resident Elva Baffa celebrated turning 102 earlier this month. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

St. James’ Manor Resident Elva Baffa Turns 102 Years Young

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

Elva Baffa celebrated her 102nd birthday at St. James’ Manor on April 19, along with several other residents whose birthdays fall in April.

Baffa was born on April 20, 1922 in Flushing, New York. She grew up downstate, married and eventually moved to Bayside, Queens, where she lived for nearly six decades. She moved to Oneonta in 2007, and has resided at St. James’ Manor for the past 17 years.

Baffa said, “It feels like I arrived just yesterday. I cannot believe I have been here 17 years.”

Baffa has two daughters, Andrea Lister, who also lives in Oneonta and was on hand for the celebration, and Elizabeth Gish, who lives in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Baffa’s son, William, passed away in 2001.

Lister said, “Elva is amazing. She loves to wander the halls of The Manor, visit the library, read the paper and spend time with her friends. She is quite mobile, and no one would believe she is 102 years young.”

Baffa admitted that most people ask about her unusual first name. The name, Elva, has an Irish origin.

Baffa said proudly, “I am Italian. My maiden name is Attanasio.”

Her daughter confirmed that one set of her grandparents were from Puglia, Italy and the other set were from Calabria.

Baffa is quite healthy for her age. She has no problems seeing, hearing or walking.

She said, “I wore eyeglasses since I was nine years old.”

Elva could easily read the handwriting on the birthday cards she received.

Lucille Wiggin, who has been a resident of St. James’ for about a year and a half, said, “Elva has wonderful hearing. Many residents here have hearing aids.”

Baffa has no dietary restrictions, either.

She said, “I can eat whatever I want.”

When her daughter asked if she wanted a cupcake and a cookie, she said, “Yes, I’ll have both.”

Lister treated all the residents to almond cupcakes with lavender frosting made by a baker in Otego who goes by Simply Jess. Baffa seems to have a sweet tooth and luckily is not diabetic.

Asked if being athletic was a secret to her great health and longevity, Baffa said, “I do not have any secrets to share.”

Her daughter said, “One of our granddaughters plays softball and we discovered that mom used to play softball, too.”

Lister explained, “Our whole family were New York Yankees fans.”

Baffa has been to quite a few Yankees games. She said, “I lived in Queens, just over the Frog’s Neck Bridge.”

Baffa raised three children, who were ages 7, 9, and 13, on her own after her husband died at the age of 39. He was a fireman and the family lived very near both sets of grandparents. Baffa has remained quite independent.

Lister recalls, “Mom was 84 or 85 years old when she decided it was time to sell her house in Queens, where she lived for 56 years. She decided to move upstate to be closer to me and my sister, who lives near Springfield. Mom drove up to Oneonta on her own to look at St. James’ Retirement Community.”

That was 17 years ago. Baffa drove until she was 93 or 94, according to her daughter, who said, “She only gave up her car because she got tired of paying car insurance.”

Another St. James’ resident, Ruth Tompkins, shared, “The thing I like about Elva is that she has her own opinion on things and is not afraid to share it.”

Lister recalls that her mom was 97 when she decided, “Maybe we should buy a walker.”

Baffa has been living on her own terms all her life. There was no need to take away her car keys or convince her to move. She initiated both of these transitions.

Her daughter recalls, “I was so impressed. When Mom decided to sell her home, she networked and sold most of the furniture herself. My sister and I helped her pack, of course.”

Asked if she had a goal of living until a certain age, Baffa said, “I never give it a thought.”

She simply lives in the present moment.

Baffa has three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Most live outside of New York State. One of Lister’s three sons lives on Cape Cod in Harwich, Massachusetts. Another lives in Scottsdale, Arizona and one lives in the Carolinas. All three have children.

Lister said, “They try to visit regularly.”