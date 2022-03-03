St. Mary’s in Cooperstown opens Lenten food drive

St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown begins its Lenten Food Drive March 5 with a goal of raising $5,000 before the drive ends on March 27.

Brian Wrubleski, who co-owns Mel’s at 22 in Cooperstown with his daughter, kicked off the drive named in honor of his late wife, Maryellen Wrubleski. Mrs. Wrubleski began the food drive more than 10 years ago and, after her untimely passing, the parish continued the effort in her honor. Mr. Wrubleski, whose restaurant carries his wife’s nickname, opens the food drive each year with a challenge grant of $500.

The parish accepts cash or checks, canned and dried food items, personal care items (especially size five and six diapers), and dog and cat food. All donations go to the food pantries of northern Otsego County – Cooperstown, Hartwick, Burlington Flats, Richfield Springs, Milford, Cherry Valley, and Edmeston.

The parish pamphlet says that the latest data available shows nearly 3,300 households in Otsego County living below the Federal Poverty Line, with 31 percent of county residents classified as ALICE — ‘asset limited, income constrained, employed.’

Each dollar donated buys $10 worth of food.

To donate, place items in the boxes under the table at the back of the church on Elm Street in Cooperstown; checks made out to St. Mary’s with ‘food drive’ in the memo line can be placed in an envelope marked Lenten Food Drive.