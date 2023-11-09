HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Arts & Crafts at the Major’s Inn

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Annual Holiday Bazaar.” Includes handcrafted items, decorations, vintage pieces, baked goods, more. Lunch of homemade soups and desert served at 11. Proceeds benefit restoration and maintenance of historic building. The Major’s Inn, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2393 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/

FOOD DRIVE—Through 11/20. Donate non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, laundry detergent and diapers to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Collection bins are located inside the front doors at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival.” Decorate a wreath to be donated to the silent auction and support the Art Scholarship Program for high-school seniors. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

VETERANS—5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Veterans and their families are invited for a free day at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

VETERANS—7:30-11 a.m. “Veterans Day Breakfast.” Free to veterans; $10 for spouses and friends. Heritage at the Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, Oneonta. (607) 267-4013 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HeritageAtThePlains

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

FILM DAYS—10 a.m. “Town Destroyer.” Film followed by Q&A by the filmmakers on the controversial 1936 murals, “The Life of Washington.” Tickets, $10 at the door. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

LIBRARY WORKSHOP—Noon to 1 p.m. “4CLS.org 101.” Learn the basics of using the Four County Library System website. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

FILM DAYS—12:15 p.m. “Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty.” Documentary feature on the congressman who added more national parks than any other official and wrote the book, “The Quiet Crisis,” warning of the risks of pollution. Free, bring a lunch. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

KIDS’ HIKE—1-3 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Emmons Pond Bog.” OCCA Educator Shelby MacLeish leads exploration of the trail, where kids awaken their senses, connect with nature, work to identify trees and flora, and learn the natural history of Emmons Pond Bog. 2028 While Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-emmons-pond-bog

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FILM DAYS—2:15 p.m. “The Cure for Hate: Bearing Witness to Auschwitz.” Documentary feature followed by Q&A with filmmakers Peter Hutchison and Lucas Sabean, and the film’s subject, Tony McAleer. Tickets, $10 at the door. The Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

ART WORKSHOP—3 p.m. “Fall Tree Painting for Kids.” Young artists aged 5-12 (teens welcome) are invited to paint cool fall trees with experienced artist. Free, registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ARTIST TALK—4:30-5:15 p.m. “Future Memory: Meet The Artists.” Megan Adams Irving, Ava Fedorov and Ashley Norwood Cooper discuss works on display in the “Future Memory” exhibit, offering a different perspective on the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days theme, “Messengers.” The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

CHICKEN DINNER – 5-7 p.m. Chicken parmesan dinner including spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and beverages in dine-in meal. Take-out available. Open to the public. $14. Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaVetsClub/

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Holiday Show & Sale.” One-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season available to purchase through 12/23. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit http://www.cooperstownart.com

FILM DAYS—5:30 p.m. “32 Sounds.” Director Sam Green presents an examination of the elemental phenomenon of sound. Followed by Q&A with film subject Annea Lockwood. Tickets, $10 at the door. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

DINNER—6 p.m. “Epicurean Guest Chef Series.” Otesaga Executive Chef Jim Perillo teams up with Brewery Ommegang Executive Chef Brett Davis for a cuisine collaboration featuring a 4-course menu, Ommegang’s Belgian-style brews, more. $150. The Otesaga, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown.

CIRCUS—6:30 p.m. “Cole Circus All Stars.” Gymnasium, Cherry Valley Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

FRIDAY—7 p.m. “Firepit Friday,” featuring beer, food, bonfire, company and live music by Triffid 2.0. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/firepit-friday-fall-edition/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “All in the Timing.” $5 general admission. Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. $20 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM DAYS—8:30 p.m. “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher.” Learn about the life of this landmark food writer and the impact of her ideas on food and its meaning in our lives. Tickets, $10 at the door. Optional dinner begins at 7:15, tickets sold separately. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/