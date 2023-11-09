Actress Lynn Lowry was honored recently by the Route 20 Scenic Byway Association. Pictured with Lowry, from left, are Route 20 Co-president Phil Durkin, Otsego County Film Commissioner Greg Klein and Richfield Town Supervisor Dan Sullivan. (Photo provided)

Star of Horror Film Cult Classic Returns To Make New Movie

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Film Otsego and the New York State Route 20 Scenic Byway Association honored scream queen Lynn Lowry on Saturday, November 6 at the Lake House in Richfield.

Lowry, who made “I Drink Your Blood” in Sharon Springs in 1970, returned to the region this month to film “The Girl Who Wore Yellow Lace.”

Route 20 Co-president Phil Durkin, Town of Richfield Supervisor Dan Sullivan and Otsego County Film Commissioner Greg Klein were at the event to give Lowry a plaque thanking and honoring her for making movies in the region for 50-plus years.

“Lynn is a legend in the horror genre and it was our honor to recognize her accomplishments,” Klein said.

“The Girl Who Wore Yellow Lace” is the third horror film to be shot in Otsego Country this fall.

“We’re becoming known as a place to make horror films,” Klein said. “With the success of Shock-toberfest at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, and the release of Otsego Media’s “Ouija Witch” this year, this fall’s slate of movies reinforces that designation.

“We’re excited to see what is next,” he said.

“I told the producers of “I Drink Your Blood” we’d be honored if they would return here to screen their movie,” Klein said.

The movie will continue its shoot this week in the Mohawk Valley and Capital District regions.

Earlier this year, local special effects artist RJ Young led a team of experts in East Springfield as they developed a “diseased room” for writer/director Rocko Zevenbergen’s latest horror project, titled “Flapjax,” further solidifying Otsego County’s growing role in the horror genre.