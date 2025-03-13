State Comptroller Office Representative Speaks to County Board

TIMOTHY PERFETTI

(Photo by Monica Calzolari)

By MONICA CALZOLARI

COOPERSTOWN

If you have questions about your pension, unclaimed funds or contract issues, the Office of the State Comptroller wants to hear from you, Timothy Perfetti said on Wednesday, March 5 at the monthly meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

Perfetti is the Southern Tier regional representative for the New York State Comptroller’s Office. He traveled from his hometown of Homer, near Cortland, to reach the Otsego County board chambers in Cooperstown.

“We are sitting on $19 billion in unclaimed funds,” he said. “The State of New York Comptroller’s office wants you to have your money back with interest.”

Perfetti explained that somewhere along the way, people move and may have forgotten about a bank account in the state of New York. The bank can hold your money for three years, he said. Since banks make interest on your balances, they do not have much incentive to refund your money.

The Comptroller’s Office started automatic refunds for unclaimed funds of $250.00 or less.

“You don’t have to go to the website,” Perfetti said.

New York State has six elected statewide individuals: the governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state comptroller and the two U.S. senators. Thomas DiNapoli is the New York State comptroller.

Perfetti works for DiNapoli. He represents 10 counties in the state as far west as Allegheny and Tioga counties. He also represents Broome, Chenango and Otsego counties.

“I have a big territory. I try to stack meetings for the day,” he said.

Perfetti started this role on June 20, 2024. There are 15 people who are state representatives with the responsibility for intergovernmental and community affairs for certain assigned counties, he said.

He apologized for not introducing himself sooner.

“There was some confusion over who your regional representative was going to be,” he explained.

The primary function of his office is detecting “waste, fraud and abuse,” Perfetti said. “Part of my job is to scour the news every day in 10 counties.”

He made it clear that “we are not auditors. We are not an arresting agency. We turn it over to the district police…and we answer to no one except the taxpayers.”

Perfetti gave the board members one example of fiscal abuse. He said that “the mayor of Tioga County had a debit card to the general fund and took $23,000.00.”

He emphasized that county officials should never have debit cards connected with their general fund.

“DiNapoli is the sole trustee of the corporate pension fund,” Perfetti said. “Tom watches your money like it is his own.”

“Your pension is fine. It’s healthy,” Perfetti said. “Two years ago, we were fully funded at 102 percent. Now we are funded at 93.7 percent. You wanted reform in Tier 6. It cost you $900 million.”

Perfetti publishes a report he calls ICYMI, which stands for “In Case You Missed It.”

In terms of budget, policy and analysis, he said, “We try to find to more effective ways to operate.”

Perfetti invited board members and the public to ask questions and point out errors. He mentioned that there is a wealth of agricultural knowledge that exists in the field.

“Everyone wants smaller government until that day affects you,” Perfetti said. “There are 19,000 unfilled positions in state government. We have fewer people in the call center in Albany.”

Perfetti said if you are not getting through to the call center, “we can help you get answers. The answer may not always be yes. Our website says to expect 12-14 business days for a reply,” he said.

“Work through us. We can help.”

Referring to the State Comptroller’s Office, Perfetti said, “We are the approver of all contracts in the state of New York….We are the final approval of payment.”

“I give this to you as my promise. If you call me, I will answer my phone. Fill my dance card up. We are a division that does not work 9-5. You can call me on the weekend,” he said.

Perfetti’s office is in Binghamton.

“I have been there five times. It is not fair to ask you to see me….There is nothing convenient about coming to see me,” he said.

Perfetti graduated from Siena College with a degree in political science. He also studied at SUNY Cortland. He spent most of his career in the asphalt industry.

Other Business

County Administrator Steve Wilson gave board members a 2025 budget update. He said that the county’s “revised budget now stands at $158 million.”

Through February 28, the county has spent 16.2 percent of the budgeted expenses, Wilson said.

“Actual spending stands at $16.1 million, but you should also add to that $10.4 million in planned spending,” he added.

Wilson handed out a printed report to those board members who wanted a hard copy.

“We hired 15 people to fill vacant positions since January 1, even though 11 people have left,” he said.

The county administrator’s report says the county meets regularly with City of Oneonta Administrator Greg Mattice. Wilson attended a City of Oneonta Airport Commission meeting recently.

“It may lead to the county being involved with the airport,” he said.

The City of Oneonta currently owns and manages the airport.

Other Guests

Caroline Williams, director of community affairs and government relations at SUNY Oneonta, announced that the college offers free tax preparation services to the public. She said this free service is available on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings on the SUNY Oneonta campus. Hartwick College offers free tax preparation on other days of the week, she said.

Several county residents complained about the increase in the cost of electricity.

Russell Ahrens said, “I had a shocker in my bill from NYSEG. The spike was incredible,” he said, his bill having doubled.

John Hamill IV announced that he has decided to run as a Republican for mayor of the City of Oneonta.

“We do need a DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) program in the City of Oneonta. We cannot have another Democratic mayor. I do not have a problem with RSS. I do not support the proposed location….We need fewer regulations,” Hamill emphasized.

Solar

There seems to be some misunderstanding about the letter Otsego County residents recently received about a solar program that could save them money. The county received phone calls about it because the letter was signed by County Board Chair Edwin Frazier Jr. and it listed a county phone number.

Frazier said he signed the letter because there was “no cost to the county. The benefit to the county is checking a box with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for future grant opportunities.”

There are many solar developers. It was explained that this program is by PowerMarket. Their solar farms are outside of Otsego County. One is in Lansing, north of Ithaca. The program promises participants a percentage discount off their energy costs. Energy rates change month to month and so do the savings, PowerMarket officials said.