State Warns of Lead in Applesauce Products

NEW YORK STATE—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets urged consumers to note an ongoing investigation by the FDA into applesauce pouches containing high levels of lead. Recalls of several products were initiated after four children were found to have elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute toxicity.

As of Friday, November 10, seven cases of adverse effects have been found in five states, including New York. The investigation covers all codes and expiration dates of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches, Schnucks Applesauce Pouches (cinnamon flavor and variety pack), and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches. These products were sold and distributed by multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

Consumers who have purchased any of these products should discard them immediately and contact a health care provider if their children have consumed them or display any symptoms of lead toxicity. Short-term exposure may cause headache, abdominal pain or colic, vomiting and anemia.