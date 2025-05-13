Statement from HoF Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame has always maintained that anyone removed from baseball’s permanently ineligible list will become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration. Major League Baseball’s decision to remove deceased individuals from the permanently ineligible list will allow for the Hall of Fame candidacy of such individuals to now be considered. The Historical Overview Committee will develop the ballot of eight names for the Classic Baseball Era Committee—which evaluates candidates who made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980—to vote on when it meets next in December 2027.