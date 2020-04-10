Stay Home This Easter, DOH Advises Some Positive Trends Continuing, Bond Says: Keep Them That Way

COOPERSTOWN – “Adhered to the stay home order,” the Otsego County Department of Health is advising citizens as we enter the Easter Weekend.

“Many people typically celebrate Easter/Passover by gathering with family and friends. However,” county Public Health Director Heidi Bond said a few minutes ago, “…you should not be gathering with anyone who does not live in your home. “

“Now is not the time to become complacent in our efforts to reduce the spread of this virus,” she said, as the number of confirmed cases in the county rose from 35 two days ago to 42 today.

Of the 42 total cases, six are hospitalized, up from five two days ago, Bond reported. And seven people on precautionary quarantine, up from four two days ago.

But some trends are positive:

• 16 have recovered and are off isolation, up from 12 two days ago.

• Deaths remain at 2.

• 71 people are on mandatory quarantine, down from 94.

• 77 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine, up from 46 two days ago.