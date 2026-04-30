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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 30, 2026

Front Page

Cooperstown Faculty Association Calls for Board Intervention in District Disputes

Cooperstown School District Proposes 4.7% Budget Increase

Yellowjackets Capture SFCU Softball Tourney Title

Inside

‘Spring into Summer’ Tradition Began More than 40 Years Ago

A Rose is a Rose: Your Florist for All Occasions, All Seasons

B Side Ballroom Strikes a Chord in Heart of Oneonta’s Music Scene

Family, Community Celebrated at Van Hornesville Benefit Concert

League Announces CCS Board Candidates’ Debate on May 6th

County, Middlefield, Cooperstown Earn Climate Certification

Mill Opens for 170th Season with Nat’l Recognition, Signature Events

‘A Day in Hollywood, A Night in Ukraine’

Alexander Portelli Makes NY-19 Ballot

OCSWCD Leads Reforestation Grant Project

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 30, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Hooray for Housing

Letters

Keck: Creation of a Combo Cover

Eisele: Glimmerglass: Try It, You’ll Like It!

Correction

Columns

The Myth Busting Economist: Is the American Dream a Myth?

News from the Noteworthy: Series Celebrates Groundbreaking Season

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 30, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 30, 2026

In Memoriam

Burial Notice: Phyllis M. Lippitt

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Nearly 70 Student Artists Featured in SUNY Oneonta’s Annual Juried Art Show

Whelan: Don’t Use the Word ‘Undocumented’

On Stage: The Marx Brothers Win, Hands Down

SQSPCA Hosts Kitten Foster Recruitment Gathering

CGHK Lecture Brings Environmentalist Ethan Tapper to SUNY Oneonta on April 29

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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