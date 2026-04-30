THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 30, 2026
Front Page
Cooperstown Faculty Association Calls for Board Intervention in District Disputes
Cooperstown School District Proposes 4.7% Budget Increase
Yellowjackets Capture SFCU Softball Tourney Title
Inside
‘Spring into Summer’ Tradition Began More than 40 Years Ago
A Rose is a Rose: Your Florist for All Occasions, All Seasons
B Side Ballroom Strikes a Chord in Heart of Oneonta’s Music Scene
Family, Community Celebrated at Van Hornesville Benefit Concert
League Announces CCS Board Candidates’ Debate on May 6th
County, Middlefield, Cooperstown Earn Climate Certification
Mill Opens for 170th Season with Nat’l Recognition, Signature Events
‘A Day in Hollywood, A Night in Ukraine’
Alexander Portelli Makes NY-19 Ballot
OCSWCD Leads Reforestation Grant Project
News Briefs
Editorial
Letters
Keck: Creation of a Combo Cover
Eisele: Glimmerglass: Try It, You’ll Like It!
Columns
The Myth Busting Economist: Is the American Dream a Myth?
News from the Noteworthy: Series Celebrates Groundbreaking Season
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 30, 2026
In Memoriam
Burial Notice: Phyllis M. Lippitt
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Nearly 70 Student Artists Featured in SUNY Oneonta’s Annual Juried Art Show
Whelan: Don’t Use the Word ‘Undocumented’
On Stage: The Marx Brothers Win, Hands Down
SQSPCA Hosts Kitten Foster Recruitment Gathering
CGHK Lecture Brings Environmentalist Ethan Tapper to SUNY Oneonta on April 29