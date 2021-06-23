Stephen James Pawlowski Feb. 4, 1976 – Jun. 19, 2021

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Stephen James Pawlowski, 45, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He was born February 4, 1976, in Mount Kisco, the youngest of six children of Walter and Roberta (Stiles) Pawlowski. He attended school in Somers, until the 9th grade, when he and his family moved to Mooresville, North Carolina. After graduating from Iredell High School, he attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a degree in forestry. He later attended Binghamton University where he received a degree in nursing, and then graduated from the University of Scranton where he completed the nurse anesthesia program. Since moving to Cooperstown in 2011, Stephen has worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Bassett Medical Center.

Since 2010 Stephen had been serving his country in the US Army Reserves as a Captain.

In the past year he had become an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown and enjoyed helping others. He will be remembered for being driven to succeed in all he did, his attention to detail and for being great with children.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Anne, and their three sons, Jeconiah, Haakon, and Mathias. He is further survived by his parents, Walter and Roberta Pawlowski of Mooresville, North Carolina, and his siblings, Walter, Kevin, John and Robert Pawlowski and Cathy Hogan and their families.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The First Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown, with the Rev. Faith Gay, pastor officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a time to visit on the church lawn.

For those who wish to honor Stephen’s life with a memorial donation, please consider the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.