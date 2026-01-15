Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Richard Sternberg

Folks Need to Get Involved

Last Saturday I attended the rally held at the Cooperstown library, protesting the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an agent of ICE. I estimated there were 200 protesters. Other than one person who seemed to be trying to disrupt the rally with a loudspeaker, the rally went very smoothly, peacefully and courteously, following all legal requirements. This was clearly “the right of the people to peaceably petition” their government.

I also attended the No Kings rally several months ago. Again, it was peaceful petitioning of our government by about 2,000 people.

At that event I talked to another local political organizer and commented that if just one quarter of the participants would follow up by actively supporting the candidates that best aligned with their positions, and give just 40 hours apiece, that would be 10,000 hours of work to get candidates elected. This does make a difference and, in a district where the sitting congressman was elected by less than 2,000 votes, it is invaluable.

It is relatively easy to go to a protest but the only thing that will really work with the current crowd in power is to defeat them at the ballot box. Please, if you really want a change back to a constitutional democracy, follow up your protesting, or channel you anger, by volunteering. You can contact the candidates directly, the local party organization of your choice, or other politically active groups and people in the area who will make sure to get you involved.

Richard Sternberg
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Holbrook: Partnering with ICE Is Not Safe

As a native Cooperstownian, I write to share my concerns regarding the agreement between the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [a Warrant Service Agreement as part of the 287(g) program with ICE on October 17, 2025]...…
January 15, 2026

News from the Noteworthy: Building Momentum, Making an Impact

For more than 55 years, Cooperstown Concerts has been a proud part of the local arts scene. Our small, independent, all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit has remained steadfast in our mission to foster community, celebrate diversity and promote cultural growth through live music performances.…
January 15, 2026

News Briefs: January 15, 2026

An upcoming passport fair and new services at the Oneonta DMV, a presentation on New York Shakers, and the final days of The Art Garage's "Something Old, Something New" show are among the topics covered in this week's news briefs.…
January 15, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE