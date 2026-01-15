Letter from Richard Sternberg

Folks Need to Get Involved

Last Saturday I attended the rally held at the Cooperstown library, protesting the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an agent of ICE. I estimated there were 200 protesters. Other than one person who seemed to be trying to disrupt the rally with a loudspeaker, the rally went very smoothly, peacefully and courteously, following all legal requirements. This was clearly “the right of the people to peaceably petition” their government.

I also attended the No Kings rally several months ago. Again, it was peaceful petitioning of our government by about 2,000 people.

At that event I talked to another local political organizer and commented that if just one quarter of the participants would follow up by actively supporting the candidates that best aligned with their positions, and give just 40 hours apiece, that would be 10,000 hours of work to get candidates elected. This does make a difference and, in a district where the sitting congressman was elected by less than 2,000 votes, it is invaluable.

It is relatively easy to go to a protest but the only thing that will really work with the current crowd in power is to defeat them at the ballot box. Please, if you really want a change back to a constitutional democracy, follow up your protesting, or channel you anger, by volunteering. You can contact the candidates directly, the local party organization of your choice, or other politically active groups and people in the area who will make sure to get you involved.

Richard Sternberg

Cooperstown