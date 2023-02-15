Column by Dr. Richard Sternberg

One of the hottest advances in technology is the development of an artificial intelligence product called ChatGPT. Its basic program is available free on the Internet. It is causing an uproar in academia because students are using it to write their homework assignments. This is already a game changer for teachers in figuring out how to evaluate student’s performances.

ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art language model developed by OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab. The model is built using the transformer architecture, a neural network designed to process sequential data such as text.

The name ChatGPT stands for “Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer.” The “pretrained” aspect of the model refers to the fact that it has been trained on a large body of text data prior to being fine-tuned for specific tasks. This allows the model to have a strong understanding of the structure and content of natural language, making it well-suited for a variety of language-related tasks.

The training data used to create ChatGPT consists of billions of words from various sources, including websites, books and other written texts. During training, the model learns to predict the next word in a sequence given the context of the surrounding words. The objective is to generate text that is grammatically correct, semantically meaningful, and consistent with the style and tone of the training data.

One of the key strengths of ChatGPT is its ability to generate human-like text, which makes it well-suited for use in conversational AI systems such as chatbots. The model can be fine-tuned for specific tasks such as answering questions, generating responses in a specific style or tone, or even generating creative writing.

ChatGPT has achieved impressive results in a number of language-related tasks, including machine translation, text summarization and question answering. The model has also been used to generate text that is indistinguishable from that written by humans, a task known as text generation.

One of the key factors contributing to the success of ChatGPT is its size. The model is massive, with over 1.5 billion parameters, which allows it to capture a vast amount of knowledge and information about the world. This, in turn, enables it to generate text that is more accurate, diverse and coherent than smaller models.

Another factor contributing to the success of ChatGPT is the use of the transformer architecture, which was specifically designed for processing sequential data such as text. The transformer architecture allows the model to capture long-range dependencies between words, which is important for understanding the meaning of a sentence.

In addition to its impressive performance, ChatGPT is also easy to use and highly customizable. The model can be fine-tuned for specific tasks by providing it with additional training data relevant to the task. This allows developers to create AI systems that are well-suited for specific use cases, such as customer service chatbots or creative writing applications.

Despite its impressive capabilities, ChatGPT is not perfect. Like all AI models, it can still make mistakes and generate text that is incorrect or offensive. It is also important to note that the model is trained on the Internet, which means that it may have biases or inaccuracies that are reflective of the training data.

In conclusion, ChatGPT is a highly advanced language model developed by OpenAI. Its large size, sophisticated architecture and ability to generate human-like text make it a powerful tool for a variety of language-related tasks. Whether used for conversational AI, text generation or other applications, ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology and each other.

Addendum—Did you get it? The whole column above, except for the first paragraph and this final one, was generated by ChatGPT.

Dr. Richard Sternberg is a retired Bassett Healthcare orthopedic surgeon.