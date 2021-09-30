Student News

About 20 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects as part of the college’s Student Summer Research and Creative Activity Day.

This is an opportunity for students to share research they have conducted over the summer.

Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown researched and developed: “Chemical Interactions of Methane, Marcellus Shale Brines and Ammonium Peroxydisulfate” under the guidance of Associate Professor Ron Bishop, Chemistry and Biochemistry.



Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek researched and developed: “Using Recombinase Polymerase Amplifi-cation to Amplify Target.” Nanlyett Yulfo Matos of Oneonta researched and developed: “Living Bilingual Blog” under the guidance of Associate Professor Maria Montoya, Foreign Languages & Literatures.

The goal of the Living Bilingual blog is to give voice to diverse people to speak on their own experiences about maintaining their traditions, as well as their heritage languages, while using this digital space to collect funds for the Heritage Language Scholarship.