Students’ ‘Our Town’ Exhibit Opens at Fenimore this Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Since 2011, the Cooperstown Central School 11th grade English Honors class has been studying Thornton Wilder’s play, “Our Town,” and telling the stories of the people who make up “their town.” This work will be unveiled on Friday, May 2 at the Fenimore Art Museum.

Teacher Rebecca Burk-Sciallo began this project with the intention of showcasing the individuals who help form the fabric of the Cooperstown Central School community. Students in the class are tasked with organizing an hour-long interview with a beloved community member. After completing their interviews, each student then writes a two-page synopsis and creates a visual art piece which tells the story of their interview subject. Through this project, students learn that every person has a story which needs and deserves to be told.

When the project began 14 years ago, students presented their work at The Smithy. Now the students’ work is featured in a Community Gallery Exhibition at the Fenimore Art Museum.

According to a press release, the entirety of the event is run by students, including set up, breakdown, publicity, and food and entertainment. Not only is this an academic opportunity for students, but it also allows them a chance to learn how to organize and facilitate an event while holding themselves accountable and taking on numerous roles, organizers said.

In addition to shining a light on the interviewees—their lives, their accomplishments, their lessons learned—“Our Town” highlights the hard work and dedication of the students in English 11 Honors. The exhibit kicks off on Friday, May 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80. For further assistance and information, contact rburk-sciallo@cooperstowncs.org.