Students Safe After Threat At Cooperstown High School

COOPERSTOWN – All students are safe and law enforcement is present at Cooperstown Schools after Superintendent William Crankshaw received a tip that a student allegedly had access to a firearm.

“During the early morning hours, I was notified by a community member that a student may have access to a firearm,” he wrote in an email to parents this morning. “Law enforcement was also notified, and conducted an immediate investigation. It was concluded by law enforcement that there was no threat to the School District. This student will not be in attendance today.”

Law enforcement will remain on campus throughout the day, and classes will continue as scheduled.

“Situations like this can be upsetting,” he wrote. “I am grateful to our families and the Cooperstown community for your patience and cooperation.”