GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Saturday, May 16
Suffolk, Westchester
Join 49 Counties That
Allow Elective Surgery
Also, Horse Racing To Resume June 1
ALBANY – The two hardest hit counties outside New York City – suburban Westchester and Long Island’s Suffolk – are now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory, Governor Cuomo announced today at his daily briefing.
They join 49 other New York State counties where hospitals can also do so, including Otsego.
He also:
• announced horse racing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1. The state will issue guidance on how they can open safely reopen in the coming week.
• Called on the U.S. Senate to pass the coronavirus relief bill that was passed last night by the Democratic House of Representatives with a single Republican vote.
The bill includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals; Medicaid funding for the most vulnerable; increased SNAP food assistance; 100 percent FEMA federal assistance and funding for testing.
It also would repeal SALT, the limitation of mortage deductions on expensive homes, to help states most affected by COVID-19.