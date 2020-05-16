Suffolk, Westchester Join 49 Counties That Allow Elective Surgery

• announced horse racing tracks across the state and Watkins Glen International Racetrack will be allowed to open without fans as of June 1. The state will issue guidance on how they can open safely reopen in the coming week.

• Called on the U.S. Senate to pass the coronavirus relief bill that was passed last night by the Democratic House of Representatives with a single Republican vote.

The bill includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals; Medicaid funding for the most vulnerable; increased SNAP food assistance; 100 percent FEMA federal assistance and funding for testing.

It also would repeal SALT, the limitation of mortage deductions on expensive homes, to help states most affected by COVID-19.