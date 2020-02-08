Sun Brings Crowds To Carnival Events

Oneonta’s Tom Slicer Wins Smullens

Cooperstown looks like a crystal palace today, after yesterday’s snowfall was frozen on tree limbs. Today, temperatures rose into the 20s, bringing out crowds to a full schedule of events. Top, Oneonta’s Tom Slicer won the traditional Bob Smullens 10 this morning in 38:53, with Joseph Hempstead, Springfield Center, winning the 5K in 22:21. Running the 5K, Cooperstown’s Bradley Weldon was the first woman across the finish line. Inset, Gillian Spencer and daughter Adeline, 6, examine craft show offerings in St. Mary’s Parish Hall, which continues until 3:30. Action moves to fun and game for kids this afternoon at Lakefront Park. The Fenimore Quilt Club show continues until 4 at 22 Main, and again tomorrow, and there’s music and dancing tonight. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)