Sunshine and Sunflowers
COOPERSTOWN—Many thanks to Bill Miller for this bucolic view of the fields on Route 28 just south of the Village of Cooperstown. It’s vistas like this that remind us why we live in Otsego County.
COOPERSTOWN—Many thanks to Bill Miller for this bucolic view of the fields on Route 28 just south of the Village of Cooperstown. It’s vistas like this that remind us why we live in Otsego County.
A line of local residents and visitors, young and old, stretched across the Main Street bridge in Oneonta as a thunderstorm threatened late in the afternoon of Saturday, August 12. The smiling, waving crowd was waiting for the clock to hit 4:20 p.m. and DOSHA, Oneonta’s first legal cannabis dispensary, to officially open. Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, board and staff members of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, and military veterans mingled with employees and photographers before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.…
Members of the public gathered under cloudy skies and scattered showers on Thursday, July 27 to celebrate the completion of phase one of the “Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension Garden Project.” Master Gardener volunteers guided between 20-30 visitors through garden beds constructed earlier this year dedicated to pollinator plants, native plants, deer resistance plants, potpourri flowers, and vegetables grown in raised beds to launch the new garden learning and activity center at CCESO’s Education Center at 123 Lake Street.…
In his “Partial Observer” opinion piece of August 10, Mr. Caiazza focuses entirely on the relative costs of electric bills to the consumer. His analysis is incomplete. What are the costs to us and to the planet—of ongoing global warming?…
Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.
$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:
Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.