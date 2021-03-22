SUNY Herkimer: Hazzard To Coach Girls’ Basketball

HELPED LEAD CCS TO STATE TITLE

COOPERSTOWN – Matt Hazzard, assistant coach on CCS’ 2015 state championship girls basketball team and former Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce executive director, has been appointed head women’s basketball coach at SUNY Herkimer.

Hazzard earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics and sports management from SUNY Cortland and a master’s degree in organization management from Colorado State University.

In addition to the 2019 state championship at CCS, Hazzard was also an assistant coach when the girls’ basketball team appeared in two NYSPHSAA State Final Fours, including winning the Class C State Championship in 2015.

The boys’ team also made two NYSPHSAA State Final Four appearances during Hazzard’s tenure. Currently, he coaches the Hawkeyes’ boys baseball team.

In addition to coaching, Hazzard also works as an adjunct professor at SUNY Oneonta, where he teaches Intro to Sport Management and Sport Facility Management courses. He also previously ran a course on Sport Analytics.

In his new role at Herkimer College, Hazzard will be responsible for recruiting and scouting for the women’s basketball team, as well as running game and practice planning and overseeing athlete development.

“Coach Hazzard has worked closely with the NJCAA and the Herkimer Generals for the past 10 years, assisting and attending numerous National Championships hosted on campus,” said Don Dutcher, Herkimer College’s dean of students and director of athletics. “His deep experience in two-year college athletics will serve as a huge asset in the recruitment and development of the women’s basketball program.”