SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery Opens Spring 2025 Season

ONEONTA—The spring 2025 art gallery season at SUNY Oneonta is kicking off with two new exhibitions titled “Slip the Body, Center the Mind” and “Art Across Campus: 2025.”

“Art Across Campus: 2025” is the fourth exhibition in an annual series showcasing the creative final projects by students across campus from a diverse range of majors and focuses, on view in the Project Space Gallery until February 15.

This semester’s exhibition features student work submitted by Dr. Suriati Abas (elementary education and reading), Dr. Nathan Asman (music), Dr. Elizabeth Cruzado Carranza (anthropology), Dr. Kim Fierke (sport and exercise sciences), Dr. Toke Knudsen (mathematics department) in collaboration with Professor Jian Cui (art) and Dr. Zdenek Tronicek (computer science), and Dr. Sheena Mason (English).

“Slip the Body, Center the Mind” is a new exhibition featuring clay sculpture art from local artists Megan Adams Irving (Westford), Andrew N. Fitzsimmons (Owego) and Veronica Juyoun Byun (Utica). Their work is on view in the Martin-Mullen Gallery until March 7.

“Clay can absorb and hold the warmth of a hand, it remembers how it’s been shaped, and it retains a tactile quality when fired,” said SUNY Oneonta Art Gallery Director Sarah Simpson. “Irving creates ceramic sculptures that weave the connections between environments, both natural and man-made, into subtle structures that tease the edges of how we inhabit the world.

“Fitzsimmons pulls from ancient and contemporary stories to sculpt busts of allegorical fictional characters and symbolic vessels. Byun creates atmospheric installations that often repeat an object or design to interpret the effects of experiences, demonstrating the subtle variations and shifts that occur when a moment becomes a memory,” Simpson continued.

A reception for both exhibitions is set for Thursday, February 6 from 5-7 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the reception will be rescheduled for Thursday, February 13 from 5-7 p.m., officials said.

Admission to the galleries and receptions is free and open to the public, and visitors can receive parking passes through the University Police Department. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Sarah Simpson at Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or (607) 436-2445.