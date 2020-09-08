SUNY Oneonta Tally Now 651 With COVID

ONEONTA – After reporting no new cases on Sunday, SUNY Oneonta last evening reported another 54 COVID-19 cases had appeared Monday. That brings SUNY’s tally to 651 students, and no employees have yet tested positive, the college reported.

Also last evening, the county Health Department reported 31 cases from the SUNY campus, and said the discrepancy has to to do with timing and double-checking. It reports 685 SUNY cases, 34 more than the college.

As of yesterday, Hartwick College had reported 11 cases.

Only one case, reported by the county, involved a county resident not associated with the colleges, bringing the countywide total to 32.

Since the pandemic threat arose in March, the county has tallied 807 total cases, meaning only 111 of the total are from outside the colleges.

There are currently no hospitalizations.