SUNY Oneonta Tally Stable At 597 Cases

Hartwick College Reports 11th Infection

ONEONTA – The COVID-19 tide has gone out at SUNY Oneonta, which reported no new infections Sunday. As of now, the total confirmed cases stands at 597, (amended from an incorrect 549 tally the day before.

As of Saturday evening, 138 students were in isolation on campus; 43 were in precautionary quarantine, college spokesman Kim MacLeod reported. An updated report is due later today.

At 10:15 today, Hartwick College reported its 11th case; the infection rate remains under 1 percent, at 0.92 percent.

The SUNY tally means the infection rate may hold steady at about 10 percent, based on 6,000 students; if applied only to the 3,000 on-campus students, the rate would be 20 percent.