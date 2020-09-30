SUNY Still Source Of New C-19 Cases

ONEONTA – New COVID-19 cases over the past week have continued to emanate mostly from SUNY Oneonta, according to a tally of reports over the past week.

Between Sept. 24 and today, the county Department of Health has reported 23 new cases countywide, and SUNY Oneonta has reported 15 cases. An additional two cases surfaced at Hartwick College.

While the three entities’ reports are not completely in sync, this would indicate some 65 percent of the county’s new cases might come from SUNY Oneonta, or 74 percent from the college community. Only a quarter of the cases emerged from the non-college population.

– JIM KEVLIN