CHASE: Support Needed for Tournament

Letter from Alicia Chase

The Cooperstown Central School Sports Booster Club is asking that community members and businesses consider supporting our annual Dick White Holiday Basketball Tournament, which we will host again this year on December 27 and 28, featuring our boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams competing against Hamilton, Unatego, Whitesboro, Notre Dame (Utica), Oxford, and Richfield Springs. As in years past, we are confident that this year’s tournament will feature quality basketball from well supported high-school programs throughout our region.

Our organization relies on the support of generous donors to ensure the success of our event and, in turn, the success of the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club’s mission to provide a quality experience for all Cooperstown athletes. All donations will be acknowledged in our annual program book available at the tournament.

To receive the Patron Donation Form or for more information, e-mail ccssportsboosterclub@gmail.com. The deadline to be included in the program is December 1. We greatly appreciate your consideration of donating to this great annual event and hope to see you there!

Alicia Chase

Vice President, Cooperstown Sports Booster Club