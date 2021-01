Survey Seeks Your

Opinions Of Local Police

The Otsego County commissioner directed by Governor Cuomo to assess local policing is seeking your opinion, according to county board Chairman David Bliss.

Attitudes toward state police, sheriff’s deputies, and Oneonta and Cooperstown police will be sought.

A Survey Monkey questionnaire will be activated through Feb.1 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/otsego2021