SUV Runs Stop Sign, Hit By Pathfinder Van

COOPERSTOWN – The two-car accident that sent six Pathfinder Village residents to Bassett Hospital this afternoon occurred after an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection of Route 205 and 80 in the Town of Otsego, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Ryan Palmatier, 18, Hartwick, was driving a 2008 Chevy Suburban northbound on Route 205 and allegedly failed to stop at the intersection of Route 80, which put him in the path of the Pathfinder van, a Kia driving east on Route 80. The van, driven by Amanda L. Quillen, 27, Norwich, was unable to stop and allegedly struck Palmatier’s vehicle, which overturned, Dembinska reported.

The six passengers of the van – a female, 24 and five males, ages 50, 30, 28, 24 and 31 – were transported y ambulance to Bassett with minor injuries. Both Palmatier and Quillen were also transported.