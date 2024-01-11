Sworn To Serve

Letter from Brian Kegelman Property Owners Not Consulted At the August 14, 2024 Town of Otsego Board meeting, officials serving on the Highway Committee announced a major drainage project. In 2025, and possibly starting this year, the town will be undertaking extensive changes to the drainage system for managing stormwater runoff. The town just completed its initial project on Tripp Hill Road. This resulted in the installation of new ditches and the replacement of existing ditches that measure at least six feet wide and three feet deep. This approach has the potential for personal harm to anyone driving into a…