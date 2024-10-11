This weekend’s Tractor Fest will feature more than 60 classic tractors from a wide variety of manufacturers, small engines and machinery. (Photo courtesy of The Farmers’ Museum)

News Briefs: October 11, 2024

Tractor Fest is this Weekend

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum’s annual Tractor Fest will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature more than 60 classic tractors from a wide variety of manufacturers, small engines and machinery that represent the development of agricultural technology. The Franklin Doodlebug Club, and other local tractor clubs, will participate. There will be wagon rides, face painting, games and demonstrations of countless antique farm implements. Younger children can take part in a Kiddie Pedal-Tractor Pull at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with registration opening at 1 p.m. There will be a full tractor parade around the museum grounds on Sunday. The museum’s regular attractions will be open throughout the event, including an interactive exhibit about pollinators in the Main Barn. Additionally, the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will assist with voter registration and teach children about civics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Entry to Tractor Fest is included with museum admission. For more information, visit FarmersMuseum.org.

Free Session To Cover Probate Ins, Outs

COOPERSTOWN—Lisa Weite, Otsego County Surrogate’s Court chief clerk, and Lauren Glynn, trust and estate attorney, will present “The Ins and Outs of Probate: Avoiding Pitfalls of Paperwork” on Wednesday, October 16 at 3 p.m. This free informational session will provide information the public needs to know about filing probate, administration, and small estates. Attendees will learn what they need to file, how to file, when an attorney may be needed, and what to look for when hiring one. The presentation will take place in the Otsego County Law Library on the first floor of the Otsego County Courthouse, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. This program is part of the Lawyers in the Library Speaker Series, which is sponsored by the New York State Court System to bring awareness to the public about free resources available to help them with their legal issues.

Shock-toberfest Returns Saturday 26

ONEONTA—Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center will host the third annual Shock-toberfest from 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 26. Locally-made horror films “Alone with You,” “Anomaly,” and “Zombie Apache” will be screened, and there will be a shadow cast screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The festival will feature local craft beers and ciders, ax throwing, professional pumpkin carving, live music and theater, sideshow performers and more. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://foothills.ticketleap.com/shock-toberfest-2024/.

State to Support Community Garden Education

ALBANY—New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that the state and Cornell University will offer a year-long online certification program in Community Garden Leadership. The free program is open to existing community gardening leaders and is intended to enhance their skills in local engagement, fundraising, volunteer management, and more. Applications for the inaugural class will be accepted through October 1. For more information, visit https://cals.cornell.edu/cornell-cooperative-extension/community-garden-leadership-program.