Take Cooperstown Tour

With Hugh MacDougall

Village Historian Hugh C. MacDougall addresses a historical tour of Cooperstown from the steps of 16 Main St., originally home of John B. Prentiss, congressman and longtime proprietor of The Freeman’s Journal, during a April 22, 2001, tour that was broadcast on C-Span. Hugh passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at age 88.

