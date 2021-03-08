Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Take Cooperstown Tour With Hugh MacDougall Take Cooperstown Tour With Hugh MacDougall 03/08/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK FOR C-SPAN VIDEO FROM 2001 Take Cooperstown Tour With Hugh MacDougall Village Historian Hugh C. MacDougall addresses a historical tour of Cooperstown from the steps of 16 Main St., originally home of John B. Prentiss, congressman and longtime proprietor of The Freeman’s Journal, during a April 22, 2001, tour that was broadcast on C-Span. Hugh passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at age 88.