TALLMAN: CFD Foregoes Donations In Pandemic

LETTER from JIM TALLMAN

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Cooperstown Fire Department, I would like to let you know we will not be doing our annual Equipment Fund Drive this year. Due to COVID-19 and the economic impact it has had on us all we feel that we should forgo asking for donations.

Through your generous past donations we have been able to purchase the most necessary equipment we needed to replace. Although the prices of goods continue to skyrocket during this pandemic time, we felt this was the right decision to make.

We thank you for your past donations and, of course, the department will continue to gratefully accept donations if your circumstances permit.

JIM TALLMAN, Chief

Cooperstown Fire Department

(Editor’s Note: Regardless, donations may be mailed to Cooperstown Fire Dept., P.O. Box 1, Cooperstown NY 13326)