Telegraph School Grand Re-opening Party Set for Friday, July 3rd

CHERRY VALLEY—Following more than a year of renovations, The Telegraph School will host a Grand Re-opening Party on Friday, July 3 at 5 p.m. at 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. The event will include an exhibition of artwork and a talk by visual artist Anastasiia Starukhina, the First Friday Open Mic, and the announcement of the formation of the new ReGathering non-profit, officials said. A decoration creation table and refreshments will also be available.

According to a press release issued on Monday, June 29, the doors of The Telegraph School will be re-opening to the public after a year and a half of renovations overseen by historic preservationist/contractor Steve Zerby.

“It has been a labor of love and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back,” said Director Angelica Palmer. “The renovations are funded by historic tax credits and a legal settlement from the passing of my sister, Vanessa Bley. Her spirit is a big part of our focus: building community through art and nature.”

The event is partially funded by a Community Events Grant from the Otsego County Board of Representatives.

Leslie Berliant, Otsego County board representative for Cherry Valley, said, “The Telegraph School has been such an important anchor in Cherry Valley, promoting art and creative expression, and bringing people together. I’m glad that the county is able to offer this support as you reopen and start your sixth year of providing such an important service to the community.”

The July 3 celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with refreshments and a paper crafting table, where visitors can create colorful paper chains, tissue paper flower garlands, and origami paper cranes to decorate the space. People are encouraged to write their special messages and hopes for the future inside their paper creations, officials said.

The exhibition “Small Silly Things,” by artist Anastasiia Starukhina, will be on display at The Telegraph School for the month of July, and Starukhina will give an artist talk at 6 p.m.

Starukhina is a multidisciplinary artist, holistic doula, and art facilitator based in the mountains of upstate New York. A mother of six and the author of the book “40 Days after Birth,” her work explores the inner transitions of life—birth, motherhood, loss, renewal, and personal transformation.

“The title ‘Small Silly Things’ isn’t about the scale of the work. It’s about the quiet moments that often go unnoticed—the small acts of making that help us process change, create belonging and stay connected to ourselves,” Starukhina explained.

According to the press release, Starukhina combines visual art, craft, and traditional women’s practices to create spaces for reflection and initiation. She works as an art facilitator at the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton, New York, and her workshops often draw inspiration from nature, seasonal rhythms, and the wisdom of handmade objects. Through simple materials—clay, plaster, textiles, botanical forms—she invites participants to slow down, work with their hands and connect with their inner experience.

The monthly First Friday Open Mic will follow the artist talk. Now in its sixth year, it has become a community hub of creative expression for people of all ages in the area. The public is invited to share poetry, music, stories, comedy, dance or whatever stirs their spirit.

Also during this time, The Telegraph School will announce the formation of ReGathering, an innovative nonprofit the mission of which is to develop community and connection through performing arts, nature, and creative processes. Through education, gatherings, art, and performances, ReGathering aims to foster collaboration, personal growth, community resilience, and a strong relationship to nature.

“In doing so, they uplift our rural community and invite folks beyond our area to join them in discovering, sharing, creating, and re-creating traditions,” officials said.

Learn more about The Telegraph School and upcoming summer programming at www.thetelegraphschool.org.