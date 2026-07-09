Board Finances New Projects, Honors Former Rep. Koutnik

By BILL BELLEN

OTSEGO COUNTY

Prior to a relatively brief public meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives on July 1, the Public Works and Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committees met for special sessions to vote on new expenses dipping into the county’s contingency fund.

Highway Superintendent Richard Brimmer presented to the Public Works Committee via Zoom, requesting funds to award the construction bid for the Town of Milford’s County Route 58A bridge to ING Civil Inc. at a cost not to exceed $2,684,400.00. Brimmer explained that the final total came out to be higher than initial estimates and that $350,000.00 would be needed from contingency to cover the bill. Brimmer noted that the county already spent between $50,000.00-$70,000.00 last year to temporarily reopen the bridge after it had failed inspection, but that it was already rapidly deteriorating and would likely fail to pass again this year.

During the PSLA Committee meeting, Emergency Services Director Victor Jones Zoomed in to discuss the local states of emergency in Pittsfield and Laurens. After an update on service restoration, Jones shared that the New York State Department of Health delivered the framework for the newly-required county EMS comprehensive plan. He said the plan will officially dictate what agency responds when a 911 ambulance call is made and what happens if an ambulance is unable to respond to a call. To draft the plan, Jones requested $18,250.00 from contingency to cover the costs of consultant fees, which he said had to come from local funds due to the state funds not being allocated to support municipalities in constructing their plans. He highlighted that the plan will require a very tight turnaround time, with a completed document required before the end of the calendar year.

Both expenditures were approved in their respective committees, as well as in a special session of the Administration Committee. Rep. Keith McCarty said he didn’t see why the county was unable to put together an EMS plan in-house instead of using a consultant, to which Jones stated that the process is “too labor-intensive for small offices to undertake.”

With committee business concluded, the board turned to honoring two county retirees: Mark Owen, an employee of the Department of Social Services, and John Kohler, a member of the Highway Department. Board Chairman Edwin Frazier Jr. said each will receive a commemorative gift from their respective department heads for their years of public service.

During the privilege of the floor, Eugene Marner expressed his concerns to the board about the supply of raw materials needed to produce diesel and aviation fuel across the United States. Marner explained the differences between light and heavy crude oil, stating that “all oil is not the same” and that the U.S. has a history of importing heavy crude. He said supplies of these resources have dwindled since the conflict with Iran began, exclaiming that a lack of diesel supply would grind not only industry to a halt, but nearly all of local agriculture. Marner acknowledged some organizations and journalists were raising the alarm, but said no government agencies or bodies were helping to call for action and stave off a potential energy crisis.

In committee reports, McCarty spoke for the Public Works Committee, sharing that County Attorney Denise Hollis had asked to “present a bond resolution for a $1.8 million bond anticipation note,” allowing the county to expedite project financing while longer-term sources of funding are allocated. McCarty detailed that the bond would be used to pay for the designing and spotting of new county facilities, specifically a fire training center and Highway Department garage with the potential for a new public safety building or jail. He said after a lengthy discussion, Hollis’ request was approved.

Rep. Andrew Marietta gave the report for the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, offering an update on the progress Planning Department Director Tammie Harris has made on researching data centers. Marietta said that a full report on the topic, which will include discussions on the energy, water, land and community impacts of data centers, is scheduled for the board’s August meeting.

Rep. Adrienne Martini shared that Public Health Director Heidi Bond requested the Human Services Committee to accept grant funds from the Children with Special Health Care Needs Community Accessibility and Inclusion grant, which awards $31,450.00 per year for three years. Martini said that the grant funding would be used to create a sensory room at the county’s Meadows complex.

Rep. James Powers represented the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, providing the final bid total for the new waste transfer station. He said the project was bid at $6,454,596.00, with $750,000.00 coming from the Solid Waste reserves and the rest being financed with bonds. Funding was approved by the board with the passing of Resolution 289, authorizing $6,750,000.00 for the project.

After passing the rest of the consent agenda, the board put forth Res. 282, an acknowledgement of respect for the passing of eight-year Board of Representatives member Gary Koutnik. Koutnik served as the representative for District No. 11 of the City of Oneonta, Wards 1 and 2, from 2012 to 2019. Martini read the board’s remarks, stating that Koutnik “was dedicated to community services, social services—all of the human services departments, as well as the county as a whole. His leadership was felt.” The board observed a moment of silence in Koutnik’s honor.

Following the approval of late resolutions, the board adjourned for a short recess before entering into an executive session, where it would end the public portion of the meeting. The next Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m.

The July 1 meeting can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7Uch-3tbdg.