TESTING TALLY 500+ YESTERDAY

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – More than 500 people experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms called Bassett Healthcare Network’s Coronavirus Hotline yesterday, spokesman Karen Huxtable-Hooker reports.

With 200 each calling Saturday and Sunday and people continuing to call today, that likely pushes the number over 1,000. The spokesman didn’t immediately have numbers on how many of those people were then referred to testing.

“The system is managing and adjusting daily,” said Huxtable-Hooker. “Incredible work is being done by practitioners, nursing and staff. They have dived in to respond to this as effectively as possible.”

According to a protocol outlined at a press briefing last Friday, callers to the hotline, if warranted, will be asked to go to drive-thru testing tents set up at Bassett facilities for a mouth swab. The next step would be referral to evaluation, which might involve a chest x-ray.

So far, no Coronavius cases have been reported in Otsego County, although one case from Herkimer County is being treated at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.