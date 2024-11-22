Local Filmmaker To Bring Classic Lewis Carroll Poem to Life

(Graphic courtesy of Joel Plue)

ONEONTA—Filmmaker Joel J. Plue is set to captivate audiences with his latest animated project, a feature film adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s beloved nonsense poem, “The Hunting of the Snark.”

“This highly anticipated film promises to transport viewers into Carroll’s whimsical world through the use of cutting-edge CGI and vibrant special effects,” Plue said.

Plue, known for collaborating with his mother—local film director Lori Kelly-Bailey—has worked on such films as “Garrow,” the story of notorious serial killer Robert Garrow, “Mineville,” a historic period piece drama featuring Paul Sorvino, and the locally filmed “A Roadhouse Coup,” about infamous mallet-murderess Eva Coo.

“I’m excited to announce this new venture,” Plue continued. “My vision is to create a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience.”

The film is expected to be released in late April of 2025.

Lewis Carroll’s “The Hunting of the Snark,” first published in 1876, is a masterful blend of whimsical characters, fantastical adventures, and playful language, Plue wrote in a press release. The poem follows a motley crew of adventurers on a quest to find the elusive Snark, navigating a series of bizarre and humorous challenges along the way.

“Carroll’s genius lies in his ability to craft a narrative that is both nonsensical and profound, leaving readers to ponder the deeper meanings behind the characters’ journey,” Plue explained.

Plue said his adaptation will stay true to Carroll’s imaginative spirit, bringing the story to life with high-end CGI that “promises to dazzle audiences.”

“With a palette of vivid colors and intricately designed special effects, my rendition will offer a fresh and exhilarating take on this timeless classic,” Plue added.

The official film trailer can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/xiwBFRG3kr4.