The Green Cow Sign Up; Opening Planned Monday

The Green Cow proprietor Carrie Thompson watches Pele Matson of One-Day Signs, Waterford, place the new grass-fed beef store’s sign a few minutes ago at 21 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown. Carrie and her husband Doug have their own grass-fed herds along Route 20, and will be making the beef – retail and wholesale – available to the Otsego County market. A “soft opening” is planned Monday, with store hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p. m. seven days a week. Stop in Monday and beyond, as The Green Cow will also be selling coffee, pastries, croissants. and hot dogs. The hot dogs are also available, a dozen a packet, are made from Thompson beef by Artisan Meats, Canandaigua. A ribbon-cutting is planned Friday, June 29, and a Grand Opening in July. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)