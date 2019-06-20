The Green Cow Sign Up; Opening Planned Monday

By: Jim Kevlin  06/20/2019  11:12 am
The Green Cow proprietor Carrie Thompson watches Pele Matson of One-Day Signs, Waterford, place the new grass-fed beef store’s sign a few minutes ago at 21 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown. Carrie and her husband Doug have their own grass-fed herds along Route 20, and will be making the beef – retail and wholesale – available to the Otsego County market.  A “soft opening” is planned Monday, with store hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p. m. seven days a week.  Stop in Monday and beyond, as The Green Cow will also be selling coffee, pastries, croissants. and hot dogs.  The hot dogs  are also available, a dozen a packet, are made from Thompson beef by Artisan Meats, Canandaigua.   A ribbon-cutting is planned Friday, June 29, and  a Grand Opening in July.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

