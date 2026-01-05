The Partial Observer from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

The Psychology Behind Creating Healthy Habits

UTICA—The start of a new year offers a fresh opportunity to focus on what matters most: your health. While many people set resolutions to move more, eat better, sleep well, and manage stress, experts say success isn’t about willpower—it’s about understanding how habits shape daily life.

“Healthy habits aren’t about perfection—they’re about progress. Small, consistent changes can lead to big results over time.” said Cassie Wright, registered dietitian and care management supervisor at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “Once momentum is built, those habits become routine and part of your everyday life.”

Why Habits Matter



Habits are the foundation of long-term success. They guide choices automatically—like brushing your teeth or reaching for a snack without thinking. The good news? You can train your brain to build habits that support your well-being and replace those that don’t.

The Habit Loop: Cue—Routine—Reward



Every habit follows the same pattern:

Cue: A trigger for the behavior.

Routine: The action you take.

Reward: The benefit you gain.

For example:

Cue: Stress after a meeting.

Routine: Grabbing chips from the snack cabinet.

Reward: A momentary sense of comfort.

Swap the routine for something healthier—like a quick walk or deep breathing—and you’ll still feel relief while supporting your health.

Tips to Make Healthy Habits Stick

Start small: Focus on one habit at a time.

Make it easy: Prepare for success—keep healthy snacks nearby or lay out workout clothes the night before.

Celebrate wins: Acknowledge small victories.

Stay flexible: One indulgent meal won’t undo your progress. Reset and keep going.

Building Momentum



Healthy habits do more than improve physical health—they boost mood, reduce stress and create a sense of accomplishment. Research shows it can take weeks or even months for a new routine to feel automatic, so patience is key. Tracking progress or teaming up with a friend can help keep you motivated.

This year don’t just make resolutions—train your brain to turn them into habits that last. With the right strategies and support, your health goals can become reality.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with about 1.5 million upstate New York members. The company’s mission is to help people live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care. To learn more, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.