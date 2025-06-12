Kevin and Brian Telfer show off the recently-discovered blanket box that belonged to their ancestor, William Telfer. The box contained Telfer’s 1837 U.S. citizenship paper. (Photo provided)

The Partial Observer by David R. Petri

Who Knew?

In the fall of 2023, at a house sale in Otsego County in the Town of New Lisbon, there appeared a large blanket box in an old olive green color. The blanket box was made of large, 20-inch wide boards, dovetailed in the corners and extremely light in weight. The hinges were longer than typical of the common dove tailed type, and hand forged. As is the norm in boxes of this type, there was a lift top till, the top of which was used to hold open the large heavy lid. As sometimes is the case, under the till was a secret compartment. In this secret compartment was, however, not the norm but two little drawers. In one drawer was, tightly packed, a large quantity of old paper from the 19th century. The buyer quickly recognized the name and knew that the family had come to America from the land of Scotland prior to the War of the Rebellion.

It was at this time in the towns of Burlington, Hartwick, and New Lisbon that there was a large immigration from Scotland. These families wanted to come to the United States so they could purchase and own real property or farms of their own. They came and bought farms already settled and earlier claimed by old New England families. The houses and barns already erected for the most part, and the land clearing done or in process. Such is the case in the Town of Hartwick in that area named and called Scotch Hill.

The large blanket box previously mentioned was one belonging to William Telfer (1770-1841), who came to Burlington with his son, Andrew (1801-1891), around 1830, buying a Smith farm now where the Marcy South power line runs. It was when the power line was built that this house and barn, probably dating to before 1820, was torn down. Andrew soon after bought a farm that is still in the possession of Telfer descendants just down the road in the Town of New Lisbon. William Telfer (1770-1841) was also the great-grandfather to James Arthur (Putt) Telfer (1859-1955), only child of William J. Telfer (1833-1892) and Amelia Telfer Telfer (1835-1928). Arthur, nicknamed “Putt” because of his old Model T Ford, was a famous photographer and crayon or chalk artist in Cooperstown. He started as a young man, working as a crayon or chalk artist in New Jersey and a photographer in Hartwick village and St. Johnsville. He later worked with and eventually took over the photography business of Washington Smith, an early and another famous Cooperstown photographer. Arthur was the one who donated the Smith and Telfer Collection of 50,000-plus negatives to the New York State Historical Association.

Claire Telfer examines the interior of the blanket box once owned by ancestor William Telfer. (Photo provided)

William Telfer (1770-1841) came from a large tenant farm in Scotland called Cocklawfoot, located in the Cheviot Hills between Kelso and Yetholm. It was here that the border collie and Cheviot breed of sheep originated. It was the Curry and Lough families of Hartwick, all intertwined with the Telfer and other Scottish families who brought the first Cheviot sheep to America, right here in Hartwick, Otsego County.

Now, getting back to the large quantity of papers tucked into the little drawer for more than 150 years totally undetected. In it were the original property deeds for his original land purchase, receipts and other related items. The highlight, however, was his citizenship paper dating to 1837, very beautifully written here in Cooperstown by the then county clerk. In it Telfer prayed that he could be a United States citizen.

Today there are many descendants in Otsego County and all throughout the United States of this important family. They came here because they wanted not only to be land owners, but to make better lives for themselves and their families. Yes, an all-knowing God knew what was in that secret little drawer for more than 150 years. That same God also knew the desire of William Telfer’s heart and answered his prayers to become a citizen of our great country.

David Petri is a resident of the Town of Hartwick.