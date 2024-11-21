The Partial Observer by Dr. Chris Kjolhede

Why Are Childhood Vaccines So Important? Learn from Your Local Graveyard

The topic of vaccines is prominent in the news right now—especially childhood immunizations. As a longtime pediatrician (and, even more so as a father and grandpa), I’d like to take this opportunity to reacquaint our community readership with some facts around childhood vaccinations.

Children across our state, our country, and the world are still at risk for dangerous diseases. There have been recent outbreaks of measles in New York State. Pertussis (whooping cough) cases are increasing significantly. Influenza remains a cause of hospitalization among infants and young children. Nearly 200 infants and children died in the U.S. during the 2023-2024 flu season. Vaccine preventable diseases remain a serious problem for those not vaccinated.

Have you ever observed gravestones in your local cemeteries? Have you noticed the names and ages etched in their stone over decades? Many gravestones—even in our local cemeteries—contain the names of children.

Infants and children died at high rates even as recently as 75 years ago. Some infants died of birth trauma and/or prematurity (my father’s oldest sibling died soon after birth, before she even had a name other than “baby”). Many infants’ and children’s gravestones speak to the ravages of infectious diseases, conditions where there were no effective treatments. Sometimes, family plots in graveyards reveal the horror of more than one loss at these early ages. From the Bowen family plot in the Fitch Hill Cemetery outside of Cooperstown, there are these names and dates: Alphonzo, died October 25, 1845, age 7 months; Lewis M., died July 27, 1851, age 11 months; and Hudson S., died August 2, 1851, age 7 years. The last two boys died within a week of each other, very likely due to an infectious disease. There is no greater heartache than losing a child. Except for losing multiple children.

What horrible plight could have resulted in these deaths at such young ages? Mostly, in the late 19th century, these infants and children died of things like dysentery, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, and pneumonia. Infant mortality decreased from 75 per 1,000 live births in 1925 to less than 7 per 1,000 live births in the year 2000.

What was responsible for this incredible progress? Vaccines.

Currently, there are vaccines for more than two dozen viruses or bacteria, literally from A (anthrax) to Z (zoster). We can prevent the ill effects of many viruses and bacteria, the “germs” that have plagued infants and children, with vaccines. Variola, the virus which caused epidemics of smallpox, was eliminated because of vaccination. Rigorous immunization campaigns across the globe, which were accomplished with international cooperation, great expense, and physical effort, finally relegated smallpox to historical novels. Over the last 100-plus years, vaccines have had a remarkable effect on the health and wellbeing of infants and children. So why is there so much concern now around both new and longstanding vaccines, one of the most important and lifesaving public health interventions in history?

The answer is mis- and disinformation, which have quickly become their own health concerns. I urge parents and guardians to seek medical advice and facts from their trusted pediatrician. Parents have concerns about vaccine safety—after all, it’s their baby, their toddler, their child. Vaccine developments and vaccine trials, especially for children, are monitored with extreme care and expertise. And ongoing, good research continues to inform doctors about changes in vaccines and about new vaccines which may prevent additional diseases. Your practitioner is the best source of information you have.

Alphonzo, Lewis and Hudson Bowen died in the mid-1800s. Ask your children’s healthcare provider about what immunizations your child should receive. The Bowen family did not have the option of vaccinations. But you do.

Chris Kjolhede, MD, MPH, is an Emeritus Pediatrician at Bassett Healthcare Network.