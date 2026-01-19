The Partial Observer by Dr. Jerome Adams

Former U.S. Surgeon General: Your Best Shot at a Healthy Flu Season

Winter is upon us, and for many Americans that means company parties, get-togethers with friends and, of course, gathering with extended family.

These festivities are joyous. But they also inherently expose us to infectious seasonal illnesses like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19.

As vaccination rates decline nationally, that risk is greater this year than any in recent memory. That’s why, now more than ever, Americans must make informed choices to keep themselves and their families healthy.

For decades, annual vaccines have been our first and best line of defense. They are stunningly effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that during the 2023-2024 flu season, vaccines prevented nearly 5 million medical visits and almost 10 million cases of illness. And even though vaccinated people sometimes still contract the disease, flu vaccines lessen the risk of severe illness and potentially life-threatening complications.

Seasonal vaccination rates in the U.S. are already troublingly low—and trending downward. Last flu season was the most severe in years, yet fewer than half of children were estimated to have received an updated flu vaccine, down from 53.4 percent the year prior. About 47 percent of adults were estimated to have received the vaccine.

The U.S. also endured its highest flu-related hospitalization rates in almost 15 years last flu season, with unvaccinated people comprising two-thirds of those hospitalizations. Those who skip seasonal vaccines this year will face increased risks of serious illness, hospitalization and spreading the disease to their loved ones.

Some of the decline in vaccination is due to a lack of trust in public health guidance that stems from the COVID-19 pandemic. Though COVID-19 vaccines decreased the risk of contracting COVID-19 by about 95 percent for the initial strain of the virus and by at least 40 percent for more recent variants—shifting recommendations damaged public health officials’ credibility across the country.

It’s completely reasonable for Americans to have questions about vaccines. But it’s also important to seek answers from the right people. Concerns and decisions about vaccination are best discussed with physicians, pediatricians or local pharmacists who can provide informed and personal guidance.

Many Americans have already received their updated seasonal vaccinations this year. And for those who haven’t, there’s still time.

Choosing vaccination cannot guarantee complete immunity to the flu, COVID-19 or RSV. No medical intervention can. But reducing the risk of illness can help families celebrate the season with more ease, comfort and togetherness.

Dr. Jerome Adams served as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General during the first Trump administration (2017-2021) and is a practicing anesthesiologist. A version of this piece originally ran in Newsweek.com.