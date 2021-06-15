The Smithy to present first exhibition of the gallery season

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Smithy art gallery at 55 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown is opening for its first showing, running through July 27.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Air’, will feature artwork by both members and guests of the Smithy.

The theme of ‘Air’, as the title suggests, is all about capturing the “invisible force in our daily lives” the Smithy wrote in an email. “Apart from its literal importance, our artists have been able to take inspiration from the many things we have come to associate with AIR.”

Some of the artists featured include Joyce Cabral, Willie Marlowe, Colleen O’Hara, Kathy Van Loan and more.

The gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Go to smitharts.org for more information.