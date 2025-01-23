Thirty Horses, Multiple Other Animals Seized by State Police

(Photo courtesy of the New York State Police)

NORWICH—On January 22, at approximately 7 p.m., the New York State Police executed a search warrant at a property on Mudge King Road in the Town of North Norwich as part of an investigation into possible animal neglect.

According to a media release, the investigation resulted in the removal of more than four dozen animals. It was determined that 30 horses, a pig, seven sheep, four goats, four chickens, seven dogs and three cats were in need of immediate medical care.

The animals were transported to various animal rescue locations throughout the area, officials said. In addition, multiple deceased animals were located throughout the property.

The landowners are cooperating with the New York State Police at this time.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Office of Emergency Management, the Susquehanna SPCA, Chenango County SPCA, National Humane Society and numerous animal care professionals and advocates assisted the State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.