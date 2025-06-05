THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 5, 2025
Front Page
Selections Announced for Richfield Springs $4.5M NY Forward Revitalization Project
First Ward Food Drive Sees Good Turnout Despite Bad Weather
Outdoor Exhibit Promotes Butternut Valley, Artists
Inside
CCS Quiz Team Enjoys Highest Finish Ever in National Contest
YMCA Chooses Board Members, Officers
Museum Federal Grants Reinstate, for Now
Lumberjacks and Lumberjills Headed to Cherry Valley Next Week
Public Market Launches New Season at Huntington Park
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: The Paul Bunyans are Coming Back
Letters
Bishop: Avoid Decline in Women’s Health
Dill: With Gratitude for Work of CFOC
Greater Milford Historical Association: Fiddler Frolic Fills Sayre House
Hamill: Autistic Residents Underrepresented
Johnston: Who Was Holding the Autopen?
Northrup: Red Vote May Be Bad for Bassett
Rivera: Job Corps Needs Our Support
Smith: Politics Don’t Belong in Baseball
Van Lenten Becker: A1749/S1464 Must Pass
Vascellaro: Setting the Record Straight
Columns
News from the Noteworthy: Fund Will Help Ensure Health of Otsego Lake
The Partial Observer: Village Receives $1 Million Grant In Support of Housing Project
Citizen Science: Solving the Mystery of Elves, Trolls and Sprites
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 5, 2025
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Sylva Christine Jenkins
Calendar of Events
AllOtsego.com
Locals: People and Businesses in the News—June 5, 2025