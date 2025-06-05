Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 5, 2025

Front Page

Selections Announced for Richfield Springs $4.5M NY Forward Revitalization Project

First Ward Food Drive Sees Good Turnout Despite Bad Weather

Outdoor Exhibit Promotes Butternut Valley, Artists

Inside

CCS Quiz Team Enjoys Highest Finish Ever in National Contest

YMCA Chooses Board Members, Officers

Museum Federal Grants Reinstate, for Now

Lumberjacks and Lumberjills Headed to Cherry Valley Next Week

Public Market Launches New Season at Huntington Park

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 5, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: The Paul Bunyans are Coming Back

Letters

Bishop: Avoid Decline in Women’s Health

Dill: With Gratitude for Work of CFOC

Greater Milford Historical Association: Fiddler Frolic Fills Sayre House

Hamill: Autistic Residents Underrepresented

Johnston: Who Was Holding the Autopen?

Northrup: Red Vote May Be Bad for Bassett

Rivera: Job Corps Needs Our Support

Smith: Politics Don’t Belong in Baseball

Van Lenten Becker: A1749/S1464 Must Pass

Vascellaro: Setting the Record Straight

Whelan: If ICE Comes Knocking

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: Fund Will Help Ensure Health of Otsego Lake

The Partial Observer: Village Receives $1 Million Grant In Support of Housing Project

Citizen Science: Solving the Mystery of Elves, Trolls and Sprites

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 5, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 5, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Sylva Christine Jenkins

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

AllOtsego.com

Locals: People and Businesses in the News—June 5, 2025

View edition of May 29, 2025.

