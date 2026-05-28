THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
May 28, 2026
Front Page
Village: New Boating Regulations Intended To Protect Lake from Erosion, Invasives
Celebrating a Multitude of Milestones on Memorial Day Weekend
Bassett Surgeon Takes on Four New Leadership Roles
Inside
Hartwick College Receives ‘Transformational’ $10 Million Gift
Leagues Partner To Present Pre-Primary Debate
Local Fire Departments Call for Help as Recruitment Lags
LWGA Announces Inaugural Golf Award
Filmmaker Returns Home with Caregiving Drama; Fundraising Efforts Underway
Book Talk Examines Civil Rights Movement Citizenship Schools
News Briefs
Editorial
Guest Editorial: American Education: There Is No More Room for Grace
Letters
Riley Must Return AIPAC Monies
Mihan: Church, State Must Remain Separate
Bishop: On ‘Core Value Hypocrisy’
Columns
The Partial Observer: Don’t Roll Over on Rolling Hills Industrial Wind
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 28, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Perry ‘Pete’ Collins Jr.