This Year, Graduation Might Be At The Drive-In

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special To AllOTSEGO.com

UNADILLA – With no movies being released this summer, Spencer Wilson, manager of his family’s Unadilla Drive-In, may still be able to bring in the crowds.

“We’ve had more than a dozen schools call us and ask if we would host their graduations,” he said. “We’d love to do it. That could be our whole summer.”

Though the drive-in remains closed under state mandate, Wilson is in conversations with school superintendents – including Unatego, Bainbridge, Harpersville and more – about what would be required to hold a ceremony.

“Right now we’re just trying to work out the logistics with the schools and with the state,” he said. “One school was thinking about showing a slideshow of the students at dusk, or we could broadcast speeches over our radio station.”

And with no movies scheduled for the summer, Wilson is also looking into the possibility of broadcasting older movies to bring in theatergoers anxious to get out of the house – while still maintaining social distancing.

“A lot of them have been converted to digital for screening,” he said. “So we’ll see.”