In Memoriam

Thomas E. Roseboom, 78, passed away May 2, 2021, at Bassett Hospital after a long health battle.

He was the son of Stanley and Wanda (Kinnin) Roseboom.

Tom was born in Macon, Georgia, and grew up in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area before moving to and spending his entire life in Otsego County.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; daughter, Susan; uncle, Donald (Alice) Roseboom of Blairsville, Georgia; sister, Barbara (James) Corkwell of Westford; sister Gloria (James) Mravlja of Worcester; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Wanda Roseboom; brothers, Stanley (Bud) Roseboom and William (Bill) Roseboom.

Tom grew up in the Schenevus area and graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School in 1960. He was blessed with the talent to build. He could build or fix just about anything placed before him. He had a big heart and he was always willing to help anyone at anytime.

Tom owned and operated a contracting business in the area for more than 40 years. He loved building.

Later in life he found a love of gardening and always offered the most envious displays of gardening masterpieces around his home.

Tom was a member and past Chief of the Schenevus-Maryland Fire Department for 56 years and was past Otsego County Deputy Fire Coordinator.

A memorial service honoring Tom’s life will be held at a later date for family and close dear friends. At Tom’s wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, www.hellerskinnerfh.com.

In honor of his memory donations can be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or at their website www.sqspca.org.