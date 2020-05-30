Tickled Pig Barbecue  Building Headquarters

Construction Underway On Route 28

You may have noticed construction underway in Hartwick Seminary across Route 28 from Cooperstown Commons. It’s the new headquarters of Tickled Pink Barbecue, operated by Chris Doucas, Town of Hartwick. Son Lucas Doucas, inset right, was at work this afternoon, along with Lucas LaRusso, who’s helping with the construction. A Tickled Pink store is planned on the site, featuring smoked cheese and other delicacies. Started in that pink school bus on the site of nearby Barnyard Swing, the Cooperstown Dreams Park attraction, Tickled Pink is now purveying its barbecue via four buses and three trucks. Lucas said the hope is to complete the project in a couple of weeks. (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)