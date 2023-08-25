Time Out Briefs: August 25, 2023

Lions Club Announces Dinner To Benefit SNAP

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Lions Club and Hulse Hill Farm will hold a chicken dinner to benefit the Lions’ SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. The dinner will be held at the farm, 5928 State Route 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day. “Willy’s Good Chicken Dinner” will be available for dine-in or takeout, and there will be covered seating in case of rain. The $15.00 dinner includes a quarter chicken, baked beans, roll, coleslaw, pie and a beverage. Tickets may be purchased in advance at coopsnapmatch.org, on site at the dinner or from any member of the Lions Club. The Cooperstown Lions have supported the SNAP Match Program since 2019. It provides a monetary match of up to $15.00 to SNAP beneficiaries to purchase eligible food items, thereby promoting healthy eating choices, supporting local farmers and keeping dollars in the local economy.

‘Catskill Eagle’ To Visit Kinney Memorial Library

HARTWICK—Hank Nicols, aka the Catskill Eagle, will speak at the Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. He will present on his experiences hiking the Appalachian Trail and his meditations on the journey, life, and Henry David Thoreau.

CCESO Family Farm Day Returns This Saturday

OTSEGO COUNTY—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties and participating farmers will celebrate the 11th Annual Family Farm on Saturday, August 26. It will include open house events at small farms in Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. A complete guide to participating farms, highlighting features like tours, rides, activities, samples, bathrooms and farm animals, can be found at http://familyfarmday.org/. The interactive map features direct links to farm websites, GPS locations, travel directions, photos and descriptions. According to a release, FFD provides local farms and related businesses an opportunity to establish relationships with local residents and introduce new customers to their diverse, high-quality products.

“Our signature agritourism event continues to thrive,” said CCESO Executive Director Liz Callahan. “The feedback from participating farms and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive over the years.”

Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring coolers or insulated grocery bags to take home farm-fresh products. For everyone’s safety, participants must remain in designated areas on farms. Pets are not allowed at any time.

Farmers’ Museum’s Fiber Arts Weekend is Saturday, Sunday

COOPERSTOWN—The Farmers’ Museum will host a Fiber Arts Weekend during normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27. Visitors will see a variety of exhibits, demonstrations, sales, and hands-on activities related to fiber arts, such as spinning, weaving, knitting, quilting, and more. Participating craftspeople from Fenimore Quilt Club, Susquehanna Valley Quilters, The Golden Fleece Spinners’ Society, Butternut Valley Spinners, Cherry Valley Spinners and Fiber Artists, and other groups will be on hand to show off their skills. Fine local artisan goods such as chenille scarves, quilts, wool and alpaca products, and pottery will be available for purchase. The event is included with regular admission. The museum’s Main Barn features the exhibit “Growing Tomorrow’s Farmers,” which celebrates the role children played on family farms from the 19th century to the present.